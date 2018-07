Chances are you always pick the nonfat yogurt. Chicago-area registered dietitian Renee Clerkin , used to do that, too. However, today she enjoys full fat on a regular basis. In fact, the extra fat helps her keep her weight in check. For one, she enjoys the taste more, so she doesn't have to eat as much to feel satisfied. Research also suggests that normal-weight women who consume whole-milk dairy products are less likely to gain weight with age, according to a Swedish study.If you go for whole-milk yogurt, watch your portions—a cup of full-fat plain yogurt is 160 calories, while a cup of fat-free is 110 calories. Whole milk also contains more saturated fat—5 grams per cup, or about a quarter of what the American Heart Association recommends in a day.