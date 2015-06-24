New Ways To Go Mediterranean

Fresh, heart-friendly foods and a relaxed attitude toward mealtime add up to the ultimate feel-great diet

June 24, 2015
A feel-great diet

By now, we all know that a Mediterranean diet—with its emphasis on produce, fish, whole grains and healthy fats—is good for us. But recent Spanish research reveals just how profound the benefit is: People who eat Med cut their risk of heart attack and stroke by up to 30 percent. This diet also keeps pounds away and may help protect your memory. Ahead, tasty recipes that will make you a happy convert. Plus: 10 Things to Know About the Mediterranean Diet

Watch the video: 7 Health Benefits of a Mediterranean Diet

Scallion, Mint and Feta Omelet

Great with fresh fruit for breakfast. Or add a salad and have it for dinner.

Ingredients: Olive oil, scallions, eggs, fresh mint, salt, black pepper, feta, pine nuts

Calories: 397

Try this recipe: Scallion, Mint and Feta Omelet
Slow-Stewed Peppers and Onions

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, bell peppers, garlic, bay leaf, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, flat-leaf parsley

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Slow-Stewed Peppers and Onions
Salmon Salad

Not into salad? Swap in water-packed tuna.

Ingredients: Wild salmon, basil pesto, olive oil mayonnaise, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, scallions, balsamic vinegar, salt and black pepper, avocado, pine nuts

Calories: 361

Try this recipe: Salmon Salad
Lentil Bolognese

Cheers! Compounds in red wine help keep your brain healthy.

Ingredients: Dried porcini mushrooms, onion, garlic, carrot, leek, celery, olive oil, salt, black pepper, green or brown lentils, dried thyme, dried oregano, bay leaf, red wine, almond milk, diced tomatoes with juices, tomato paste, whole grain pasta, Parmesan

Calories: 494

Try this recipe: Lentil Bolognese
Strawberry "Semifreddo"

Ingredients: Frozen strawberries, banana, fruit juice-sweetened strawberry spread, lemon juice

Calories: 76

Try this recipe: Strawberry "Semifreddo"

