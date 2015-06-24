New Ways To Go Mediterranean

By now, we all know that a Mediterranean diet—with its emphasis on produce, fish, whole grains and healthy fats—is good for us. But recent Spanish research reveals just how profound the benefit is: People who eat Med cut their risk of heart attack and stroke by up to 30 percent. This diet also keeps pounds away and may help protect your memory. Ahead, tasty recipes that will make you a happy convert. Plus: 10 Things to Know About the Mediterranean Diet

Watch the video: 7 Health Benefits of a Mediterranean Diet