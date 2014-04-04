The Better-Butt Workout

Get a great rear view with these moves that lift and tone your glutes.
More
Health.com
April 04, 2014
1 of 8Cliff Watts
How Brooke got that booty
Brooke Burke-Charvet is a TV host, author, entrepreneur, clothing designer, and mom of four, and yet she still finds time to teach a fitness class called Booty Burn. Score her toned tush by doing her moves at home. Start with 30 seconds per side; work up to a minute.
Works your butt and legs. Start on hands and knees, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Extend right leg out to right side as straight as possible with toe pointed and touching ground (A). In one fluid motion, move right leg in an arc motion, up (B) then over until right leg is diagonally behind left, with right toe on ground (C). Reverse arc motion to start.
Works your core, hips, quads, and legs. Stand with feet parallel and about 4 feet apart. Turn left foot out. Bend left knee, bringing thigh almost parallel to floor. Extend right arm overhead, keeping left arm down by side, palm out (A). Hinge at hip and lower left side of torso toward knee, reaching left hand toward ankle (B). Return to "A" position. Keep right side of torso long so you really feel the stretch.
Works your abs, butt, and hamstrings. Start on hands and knees, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Place a light dumbbell in crook of right knee (A). Keeping knee bent, lift right foot up until thigh is parallel to ground (B). In a slow, controlled movement, lift and lower leg. Your foot shot stay flat during the move.
Works your core and butt. Start on hands and knees, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Place a light dumbbell in crook of right knee. Lift right knee out to side so that inner thigh is parallel to ground (A). In one smooth motion, pull right foot over to left side (B). Return to "A" position.
Works your butt, quads, and hamstrings. Begin in runner's start position, right foot crossed behind left, knees bent and both hands on floor (A). Keeping hands on ground, straighten left leg as you flex right foot and kick it straight back and up toward ceiling (B). Return to start.
Start kneeling, right hand lightly on back of head and left hand on floor. Lift right leg up 2 inches (A). Crunch to right while raising right leg to form a straight line from hip to toe (B). Return to "A."