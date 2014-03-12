4 Recipes for Fresh Herbs

Add big flavor to your meals without adding extra calories, fat, or sodium by reaching for fresh herbs. And herbs aren't just delicious—they're also filled with antioxidants and essential nutrients. Here are four totally different but incredibly tasty herb recipes to try, from risotto to lemonade.
Baked Halibut with Sauce Verte
Do you think parsley is just window dressing for your plate? Not a chance: Parsley is an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K—and helps with digestion.