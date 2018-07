Binge-watching the latest season of House of Cards is one thing; regularly gluing yourself to the TV is another. In a British Journal of Sports Medicine study of about 11,000 Australians ages 25 and older, researchers found that for every hour of television watched, adults cut their life expectancy by 22 minutes. What's more, people who spent an average of six hours a day watching TV lived five years less than their non-viewing counterparts. "This effect is more about sitting and being inactive than the TV watching," says Dr. Casciari. "When you sit for more than 30 minutes your body begins to deposit sugar into your cells, which makes it much more likely you'll be overweight as well." Whether you're watching TV or at your desk, get up every 30 minutes to walk around, says Dr. Casciari.