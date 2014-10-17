10 Reasons We Love Dry Shampoo

Get fresh, clean hair in less than 5 minutes using this trendy hair product.

More
Ashley Macha
October 17, 2014
1 of 11 Getty Images

Skipping the suds

We're not saying it's the end of your hair-washing days, but dry shampoo is a convenient option if you're rushed in the morning, have somewhere to be after the gym, or have naturally oily hair. It can make flat, greasy, or even sweaty hair look presentable in a flash, but the benefits of dry shampoo don't stop there. First of all, this hair product has stepped into the 21st century, and now comes in powder, mousse, and aerosol forms. Even better, you can use it to make hair look great—even when it's freshly washed.

Still not convinced? Here are 10 reasons why we can't get enough of this genius beauty agent.  
Advertisement
2 of 11

You can create bombshell waves

Achieve a glam look with minimal effort.

Use a 1-inch clampless curling wand to create loose, tousled waves in 2-inch sections around your entire head. Spray dry shampoo on your roots, then flip your head over and run your fingers through your hair. Finish with hairspray to lock in volume.

Watch the video: 8 Great Curling Irons and Hair Straighteners  
3 of 11 Getty Images

It's a quick defense for humidity

Tame your mane in rainy or humid weather—no matter your hair texture.

Fine and straight hair can go flat in the face of humidity. To prevent limp locks, style as usual, then spray the roots with dry shampoo like Oscar Blandi Pronto Invisible Dry Shampoo ($25; Sephora).

For wavy or curly hair, frizz is your arch enemy and mousse-based dry shampoos can help. Try Aussie Instant Freeze Sculpting Mousse ($3.99; Drugstore.com).
Advertisement
4 of 11 Getty Images

There are versions for your pet

If your furry friend came home from the dog park wearing a little too much dirt, it doesn't mean you need to grab the hose or throw him in the tub for a full-body scrub down.

Freshen and soften your pet's fur by applying a dry dog shampoo like Eco-Me Lavender Natural Dry Dog Shampoo ($9; at Petco).

Clean off any leftover residue with a damp towel, then run a brush through his fur to smooth and straighten.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Getty Images

You can go longer between shampoos

When you haven't washed your hair for a few days, the natural oils in your scalp come to the surface, causing hair to look matted and greasy.

But if you don't want to take the time to shampoo every day, or if you find daily washing doesn't agree with your hair, use dry shampoo to remove dirt and oil.

This is especially helpful when you're traveling and you want to keep your hair looking fresh the entire trip. Just pick up a travel-size bottle.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Getty Images

It's a great post-gym fix

We love having that after-gym glow, but the frizzy, sweat-matted hair look? Not so much.

If you prefer working out during lunch or you tend to make post-gym plans, dry shampoo should become a gym-bag essential.

For a fresh look without having to get your hair wet, apply it to your hairline, part, and your hair's under layers, then shake or brush it out.
Advertisement
7 of 11

There's a formula for everyone

These greasy-hair lifesavers are filling shelves in salons and drug stores in a variety of formulas and scents.

Traditional dry shampoos are available in aerosol sprays (like Dove Refresh+Care Invigorating Dry Shampoo; price varies; mass retailers) and powders (like Lush No Drought Dry Shampoo; $13.95; Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics), but you can also try foam versions (like TRESemme FreshStart Waterless Foam Shampoo; price varies; mass retailers).
Advertisement
8 of 11

You can make your own

Whether you're out of your favorite product or you want to try an extra budget-friendly option, you can make DIY dry shampoo with something you probably have in your pantry.

Sprinkle some baking soda onto your roots and comb through with your fingers until your hair feels fresh.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Getty Images

You can use it overnight

If you're going to skip shampoo in the morning, waking up sans kinks and cowlicks will make life so much easier. And a nighttime dry shampoo application can help in that department.

Spray a little product on your roots and tie your hair in a top knot before bed. The shampoo will work overnight to absorb oils and dirt for a clean, fresh mane.
Advertisement
10 of 11

It gives you bigger, better hair

Don't get deflated by hair that's thin or has little-to-no volume. Dry shampoo prevents your hair from going flat and revitalizes the roots, adding volume and body that will last the rest of the day.

For a volume boost, try Garnier Fructis Volume Extend Instant Bodifier Dry Shampoo ($6; at mass retailers).  
Advertisement
11 of 11 Getty Images

Your guy can use it, too

Wave goodbye to the days when your significant other would complain about endless hair products piling up in the bathroom.

Men can use dry shampoo, too! This double-duty product can assist in clean-up after a sweaty gym session or work as a pre-date refresher.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up