Tegretol can be a game changer for people who have seizures and even for some with bipolar disorder . But the price can be reduced sexual desire. Tegretol and other drugs like it work by preventing impulses from traveling along the nerve cells, but therein lies the problem. An orgasm is similar to a seizure—in both, sensory input triggers a body response—says Dr. Goldstein, so medications that dampen nerve impulses can also reduce pleasurable sensations. In short, the things that used to stimulate you just may not do it for you any more.If an anti-seizure drug is affecting your libido, ask your doctor about an alternative medication. "That's not the only drug out there," says Dr. Hobbs.