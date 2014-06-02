Remember when there were two options for styling with a hot tool, straight or curly? Well, now there's a gizmo for virtually any style you crave. That's convenient, since everything from super straight to '40s-inspired pin curls is hot right now: "On the runway, we're seeing a big mash-up of glam, grunge and sleek," says Jeanie Syfu, lead stylist for Tresemmé at New York Fashion Week, who created the edgy yet polished locks at Nanette Lepore's spring show and the soft,'70s-style curls at Jenny Packham's. "Everything is in. It all comes down to your personal style." Here, discover the exact right tool for whatever look you're after.