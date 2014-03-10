11 Secrets to All-Day Energy

8 of 12 Getty Images

Do what you love and you'll never drag a day in your life

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of Today (formerly a lawyer!)



"I usually wake up around 3 a.m., which is unnatural no matter how many years you've done it. I'm a morning person, but that's the middle of the night! I press Start on the coffeemaker before I do anything else, then I sit with my huge cup of coffee and prepare for the show. Once I get to the studio, a little bit of adrenaline kicks in. What we do every day is really exciting, and it's hard not to get a lift out of that. If I were waking up at 3 in the morning to read law-school books, I'm not sure I would be so perky."