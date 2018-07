10 of 12 Getty Images

Try what terrifies you

"When I started to visualize my career early on, I saw myself in a specific way: I'm a very girl-next-door-type character. Then I got cast on Days of Our Lives as the villain. My character quickly became, like, persona non grata in Salem. [Laughs] She had this crazy set of scenes that would involve me having to play—I'm afraid to even say the words!—a sex kitten. Then I quickly became a mother on the show. So at 18, I was playing three things I didn't see myself as at all: maternal, a sex kitten and a nasty villain. I had to really learn to set aside any fears or self-consciousness and bully my way through it. Like This is not my strong suit, but I'm going to do this strip tease and give it my best shot! That was a great lesson—learning how to fake it 'til you make it. There is a weird confidence that comes from hitting your most insecure parts and getting through moments like that."