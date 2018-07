1 of 18 Getty Images

The ABCs of HPV

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is actually a group of more than 100 viruses. These germs are incredibly common and can cause everything from the warts on your hands and feet to cervical cancer and sexually transmitted genital warts. Some types have no symptoms at all. (In fact, the more dangerous types are often symptomless, at least at first).



The good news is that most of the time, your immune system will eliminate these viruses with no help or treatment. However, the more you know about HPV prevention and testing the better chance you have to avoid the potentially life-threatening consequences of certain HPV strains.