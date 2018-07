4 of 11 Getty Images

Step 3: Pick a lean protein

Add a 1/2-cup chopped portion or a piece about the size of a deck of cards. Try one of the following foods:

• Grilled or roasted skinless chicken

• Cooked lean ground turkey or beef

• Canned or pouch-sealed tuna

TIP: Chunk light tuna tends to have less mercury than solid white.

• Canned or pouch-sealed salmon

TIP: Buy wild-caught salmon if possible. Research has shown that farm-raised salmon can be higher in potentially harmful contaminants.

• Shrimp

• Hard-boiled eggs

TIP: Cook eggs over the weekend so you have them on hand all week. Keep them in their shells in the fridge until you're ready to use them.

• Canned beans, such as cannellini, black or kidney beans or chickpeas



Why it's great: Including protein in your meal is essential because it increases satiety. Protein is also crucial for maintaining strong hair and nails, repairing tissues, building enzymes, and hormones and forming muscle. Have leftover cooked steak, fish or pork loin? Feel free to use it. You can also mix and match: If you want meat and beans, for example, have a half portion of each.