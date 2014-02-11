4 Heart-Smart Snack Recipes

Found: Four heart-smart ways to add fresh flavor and crunch to your appetizers and snacks.

Health.com
February 11, 2014
Healthy nuts

Can a delicious snack actually help you stay slim? In a study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, people who ate a handful of nuts every day were not only trimmer than those who didn't eat nuts but also 20 percent less likely to die of any cause over a 30-year period. Plus, nuts are loaded with filling protein and fiber, as well as vitamin E and healthy fats. Check out these easy-to-make and tasty nut recipes from Sunset's new book, Cook Taste Savor.
Martina Navratilova's Energy Balls

The tennis legend tells Sunset that she grabs these snacks before and during workouts and matches.

Ingredients: Honey, plain soy milk, unsweetened flaked or shredded coconut, old-fashioned rolled oats, sesame seeds, nuts, dried figs

Calories: 83

Try this recipe: Martina's Energy Balls
Apricots with Basil Goat Cheese and Almonds

Wider and flatter than typical California almonds, Marconas (from Spain) are renowned for their sweetness and richness. Though they're slightly higher in fat and calories than regular almonds, it's worth it to use them in recipes like this one, where the flavor and texture of the nut are so important.

Ingredients: Goat cheese, milk, basil, dried apricots, almonds, honey

Calories: 36

Try this recipe: Apricots with Basil-Goat Cheese and Almonds
Hazelnut Shortbread Bars

Ingredients: Raw hazelnuts, cinnamon, all-purpose flour, butter, sugar, salt, maple syrup, brown sugar

Calories: 203

Try this recipe: Hazelnut Shortbread Bars
Mango Chicken Boats with Macadamia Nuts

Ingredients: Shredded cooked skinless chicken, mango, celery, scallions, tarragon, lemon juice, cèreme fraîiche or sour cream, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, Belgian endive spears, macadamia nuts

Calories: 205

Try this recipe: Mango Chicken Boats with Macadamia Nuts
Good to Know!

Select: Buying nuts in the shell? Look for shells that are intact (no cracks) and hard. Of course, avoid any nuts with visible mold. For shelled nuts, look for a "best by" date on the package. The oils in nuts can cause them to go rancid.

Store: Unshelled nuts will keep for up to 6 months in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. Shelled nuts will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 months, in the fridge for up to 6 months or in the freezer for up to 1 year.

Enjoy: For the best flavor and texture in recipes, toast nuts: Spread in a single layer on an ungreased rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 350°F, shaking pan once or twice, until golden and fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes.

