4 Heart-Smart Snack Recipes

Good to Know!

Select: Buying nuts in the shell? Look for shells that are intact (no cracks) and hard. Of course, avoid any nuts with visible mold. For shelled nuts, look for a "best by" date on the package. The oils in nuts can cause them to go rancid.



Store: Unshelled nuts will keep for up to 6 months in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. Shelled nuts will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 months, in the fridge for up to 6 months or in the freezer for up to 1 year.



Enjoy: For the best flavor and texture in recipes, toast nuts: Spread in a single layer on an ungreased rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 350°F, shaking pan once or twice, until golden and fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes.