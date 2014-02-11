4 Heart-Smart Snack Recipes

Found: Four heart-smart ways to add fresh flavor and crunch to your appetizers and snacks.
More
Health.com
February 11, 2014
1 of 6
Healthy nuts
Can a delicious snack actually help you stay slim? In a study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, people who ate a handful of nuts every day were not only trimmer than those who didn't eat nuts but also 20 percent less likely to die of any cause over a 30-year period. Plus, nuts are loaded with filling protein and fiber, as well as vitamin E and healthy fats. Check out these easy-to-make and tasty nut recipes from Sunset's new book, Cook Taste Savor.
Advertisement
2 of 6Annabelle Breakey/Getty Images
Martina Navratilova's Energy Balls
The tennis legend tells Sunset that she grabs these snacks before and during workouts and matches.
Wider and flatter than typical California almonds, Marconas (from Spain) are renowned for their sweetness and richness. Though they're slightly higher in fat and calories than regular almonds, it's worth it to use them in recipes like this one, where the flavor and texture of the nut are so important.
Select: Buying nuts in the shell? Look for shells that are intact (no cracks) and hard. Of course, avoid any nuts with visible mold. For shelled nuts, look for a "best by" date on the package. The oils in nuts can cause them to go rancid.
Store: Unshelled nuts will keep for up to 6 months in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. Shelled nuts will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 months, in the fridge for up to 6 months or in the freezer for up to 1 year.
Enjoy: For the best flavor and texture in recipes, toast nuts: Spread in a single layer on an ungreased rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 350°F, shaking pan once or twice, until golden and fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes.