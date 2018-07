5 of 21 Getting Images

Early treatment makes a difference

The Mississippi Baby was treated incredibly early in life, and that gave the infant a huge advantage. Starting treatment early won't necessarily bring such dramatic results in everyone, but we do know that earlier is better in terms of living a long, healthy, productive life. "We start people much earlier than we ever did," says Michael Kolber, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and director of the Comprehensive AIDS Program at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. That saves your immune system and it makes it much less likely that you'll transmit the virus to others.