10 Reasons to Try a Vegetarian Diet

Following a meatless diet could make you smell more attractive and pleasant to the opposite sex, according to research published in the journal. In the study, men followed "meat" or "meatless" diets for two weeks, and wore pads under their armpits to collect body odor during the final 24 hours of the diet. (We agree—it's gross.) Women assessed the odor samples for pleasantness, attractiveness, masculinity, and intensity. Then the men switched diets and women sampled the scents again. Women judged scents from the meat-free diet as "significantly more attractive, more pleasant, and less intense."