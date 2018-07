A Stanford University study found that older runners' knees were no less healthy than those of people who don't run. But while pounding the pavement is safer on the joints than contact sports like football, it's not totally harmless. "Women are four to six times as likely to be at risk of serious knee injuries from running as men, because they tend to have an imbalance in the strength ratio between their quadriceps and hamstrings, which can increase the risk of ACL injuries," Westcott says. That's why experts recommend doing a total-body strength workout at least twice a week in addition to your regular jogs to build up the muscles that support the knees. "You will enhance your running experience and also reduce your chances of getting injured," Matthews points out.