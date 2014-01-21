6 of 10 Getty Images

Myth: You need to sweat for 45 minutes to get a health benefit.

Fact: Even if you've got just half an hour to spare a day—or a mere 10 minutes—you have enough time to bolster your cardiovascular health. More and more studies are pointing to the power of short workouts—and some even suggest that quickie sessions could be better for you. In research from Arizona State University published last year, people had consistently lower blood pressure readings on average when they split their daily walk into three 10-minute segments rather than tackling one 30-minute stroll. But while this may be enough to keep up your general health, you'll still need to get more active most days of the week if you're trying to drop some pounds. Matthews' recommendation: Shoot for at least 250 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a week for the ultimate slim-down success.