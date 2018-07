Author, actress, and TV personality La La Anthony–who also happens to be a pal of fellow psoriasis sufferer, Kim Kardashian–told PEOPLE in 2015 that she lived with psoriasis for nearly a decade before finding out there was a name for her symptoms. “About 10 years ago is when I first noticed it, and I didn’t know what it was,” she said. “I had it really bad in my scalp and behind my ears, but my scalp is where I suffer from it the worst.” She partnered with the National Psoriasis Foundation to encourage others not to let the autoimmune condition hold them back. “It’s something that we have; it doesn’t make us any less human, or weird or freaky. It’s about being open with what we have and being open with other people who are suffering from the same thing,” she told PEOPLE.