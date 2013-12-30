Brighten Up Your Plate

1 of 7 Quentin Bacon

Eat by color

We all want to eat right. But many of us fail to act on our good intentions. As a nutritionist, I hear from clients that preparing healthy meals is too time-consuming, and they're worried that their families won't eat unfamiliar foods. It's true: Most of us are motivated by taste, not the latest research. So even though we know that fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are good for us, we often don't make them the focus of our meals. One solution? Having a range of hues on your plate for more flavor—and fun. These bold recipes will help you meet your nutrition goals in the most enjoyable way possible.