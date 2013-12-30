Brighten Up Your Plate

Add pop to your meals—and pump up the nutrients—with vibrant foods of every shade, thanks to delicious recipes from Eating in Color, a new book by Frances Largeman-Roth, RD.

Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
December 30, 2013
Eat by color

We all want to eat right. But many of us fail to act on our good intentions. As a nutritionist, I hear from clients that preparing healthy meals is too time-consuming, and they're worried that their families won't eat unfamiliar foods. It's true: Most of us are motivated by taste, not the latest research. So even though we know that fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are good for us, we often don't make them the focus of our meals. One solution? Having a range of hues on your plate for more flavor—and fun. These bold recipes will help you meet your nutrition goals in the most enjoyable way possible.
Simply Red Fruit Salad

Ingredients: Dried cherries, strawberries, red grapes, blood or navel oranges, lime, strawberry jam, pomegranate

Calories: 99

Try this recipe: Simply Red Fruit Salad
Giardiniera

Ingredients: White vinegar, light agave nectar, bay leaf, celery seeds, fennel seeds, kosher salt, cauliflower, carrots, orange bell pepper

Calories: 30

Try this recipe: Giardiniera
Golden Beets with Parsley Pesto and Fregola

Ingredients: Golden beets, fregola, olive oil, garlic, parsley, pistachios, Parmesan, salt, black pepper

Calories: 315

Try this recipe: Golden Beets with Parsley Pesto and Fregola
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts

Ingredients: Navel orange, olive oil, shallot, Brussels sprouts, walnuts, salt, black pepper

Calories: 119

Try this recipe: Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts
Caramelized Red Onion and Fig Pizza

Ingredients: Olive oil, red onion, balsamic vinegar, whole-pizza dough, feta, mozzarella, dried Mission figs, walnuts, dried oregano, salt, black pepper

Calories: 287

Try this recipe: Caramelized Red Onion and Fig Pizza
Gingered Salmon Over Black Rice

Ingredients: Black Japonica rice, low-sodium soy sauce, fresh ginger, maple syrup, rice vinegar, mirin, olive oil, shallot, baby bok choy, canola oil, wild salmon fillets, black sesame seeds, chopped scallions, salt

Calories: 535

Try this recipe: Gingered Salmon Over Black Rice with Bok Choy

