Nearly 7.5 million Americans suffer from psoriasis, the autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system mistakenly identifies the skin as an enemy and attacks it. To compensate, skin cells grow at an accelerated pace, accumulating on the surface of the body in dry, itchy patches of skin that can be red, white, or silvery and covered in scales.

While there are five different forms of the disease, plaque psoriasis–which is characterized by dry, raised lesions called plaques covered in silvery white scales–accounts for 80% to 90% of all cases.

But there's more to the chronic condition than its hallmark skin symptoms. Here, we're highlighting 10 things you need to know about living with psoriasis, from how warm weather and exercise affect the skin, to whether it's safe to get a tattoo.