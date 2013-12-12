Holiday Tech Gifts Active Women Will Love

Gadgets to take yoga, running, and more to the next level
More
Health.com
December 12, 2013
1 of 9
The joy of tech
Whether the folks on your list are into running, cycling, yoga, or something else, these supercharged gifts are sure to please.
Advertisement
2 of 9runtastic.com
Synced scale
The runtastic Libra scale does much more than track weight. It also analyzes body fat, muscle mass, and body water content. She can use Bluetooth technology to send all her stats to the runtastic smartphone app. ($130; runtastic.com/libra)
3 of 9tomtom.com
Perfect timing
Whether you're racing against past runs or pursuing a time- or distance-based goal, TomTom's Runner watch will track stats (miles, pace, strides and calories burned) in style. ($170; tomtom.com)
Advertisement
4 of 9Lisa Shin
Carry a tune
Wireless and weather-resistant, the Puma Soundchuck speaker lets her take music outdoors. Perfect as a poolside companion or for yoga in the park. ($130; apple.com)
Advertisement
5 of 9Lisa Shin
Audio dynamite
The latest Beats by Dre headphones boast the same great bass as the original but are sleeker and more lightweight, making them easy to stash in a gym bag or even wear on the fitness floor. ($200; target.com)
Advertisement
6 of 9Lisa Shin
Service provider
Who wants to carry around a bulky phone charger? Hook her up with the Prong Pocketplug for iPhone, a case with a built-in wall charger. She'll never be stuck with a dead battery again. ($60 for iPhone 4/4S, $70 for iPhone 5/5S; goprong.com)
Advertisement
7 of 9sony.com
Makes a splash
If she likes unwinding after a tough workout by taking a hot bath, then this pencil-thin tablet is for her. She can tote the Sony Xperia Tablet Z anywhere, even into the tub: It's water-resistant in up to 3 feet of water for a full 30 minutes. ($500; store.sony.com)
Advertisement
8 of 9Lisa Shin
Shooting star
With the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom 16 megapixel smartphone/camera with 10X optical zoom, snapping and sharing high-quality photos is easy and fast. ($200; samsung.com)
Advertisement
9 of 9Lisa Shin
Prop star
The Speck HandyShell for iPad: Prop, hang or hold—this sleek handled cover makes activities like video workouts, cooking and reading in bed a breeze. ($55 for iPad, $50 for iPad Mini; speckproducts.com)
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.