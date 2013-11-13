Party-Pretty In A Flash

Forget complicated hairstyles or eye looks only a makeup artist could pull off. Instead, try one of these easy glam-ups that get you out the door in 10 minutes or less.
2 of 7Lisa Shin
8-Minute: Smoky eye
"A smoky eye just means there are no harsh lines and everything is well-blended," says celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal, founder of Mally Beauty. And it doesn't have to be dark and heavy: "[Try] golden brown, purple or gray." Start with eyeshadow primer. Next, highlight eyes by dusting a light shade over the lid and up to the brow bone. Then, instead of contouring the crease with a darker shade, build that color upward. Apply it intensely at the lash line and blend it out in a windshield-wiper motion. Add liner, then use your shadow brush to buff it up and out. Finish with mascara and a nude lip color.
A dewy complexion looks youthful and healthy, explains Melanie Inglessis, a celebrity makeup artist in Los Angeles. To get the look, start by applying a few drops of a hydrating facial oil to clean skin and massaging it in for a natural, pretty sheen. Next, using a damp sponge, blend a liquid foundation onto skin. Then smooth a coral or pink cream blush onto the apples of cheeks. For light-reflectiveness, pat an illuminator along the tops of cheekbones. Finish with a nude lip color and two coats of mascara.
Clockwise from top: L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Glow Renewal facial oil, $25; at mass retailers. Revlon PhotoReady blush cream in Flushed, $13; at mass retailers. Boots No7 skin illuminator, $10; at Target.
4 of 7Lisa Shin
7-Minute: Bombshell waves
Nearly everyone can get tousled, wavy hair by using a curling iron, says New York City stylist Nathaniel Hawkins. Begin by spritzing dry hair, from roots to ends, with a heat protectant. Then brush to distribute spray evenly. Holding a 1-inch clampless curling wand vertically, take a 2-inch section of hair and wind it away from the face. Repeat for your entire head. When the last curl has cooled completely (it takes a minute), spray roots with a dry shampoo or texturizer. Flip your head over. Shake out and rake your fingers through your hair. Finish with a quick hit of hairspray.
From left: Blowpro Textstyle dry texture spray, $20; ulta.com. John Frieda Frizz-Ease Wavy Curls conical iron by Conair, $40; at Target.
5 of 7Lisa Shin
5-Minute: Easy updo
You don't have to be a pro (or go to one) to get a great updo. "A little messiness makes it beautiful," says Robert Ramos, co-owner of Estilo Salon, in Los Angeles. Use a comb—or even your hands—to section off the front of hair, from ear to ear. Clip this hair out of the way. Pull the rest into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic. Now unclip the front section and mist the underside with hairspray; tease it to add some lift. Pull this front section back toward the ponytail and wrap its ends around the base; secure with bobby pins. Result: casually elegant and fun.
From left: Aveda Control Force Firm Hold hairspray, $27; aveda.com. Kimble Beauty rubberized bobby pins, $7 for 10; kimblebeauty.com.
6 of 7Lisa Shin
9-Minute: Statement mani
One of the easiest ways to show your festive side: a manicure that's a bit fancy. This one is a piece of cake to do, even if you're in a rush. Start by filing nails into shape. "A rounded square always looks good, and an almond shape adds a bit more drama," says New York City manicurist Fleury Rose, U.S. nail ambassador for the beauty brand Illamasqua. Swipe on a base coat, let dry, then apply a coat of burgundy polish and let dry. Next, top one accent nail on each hand (try the ring finger) with a golden glitter-flecked polish. Let dry, and seal it with a clear topcoat.
From top: Essie nail polish in Shearling Darling, $9; at mass retailers. Nicole by OPI nail color in You're My Treasure, $8; cvs.com.
7 of 7Lisa Shin
3-Minute: Standout lips
To make a statement, go with a bold lip color, says Fiona Stiles, celebrity makeup artist for the brand Mark. Here's how: If you're fair or prefer a softer finish, go with a sheer lipstick or gloss. If you have darker skin or want maximum impact, pick a satin shade. For the perfect backdrop, you want to go more neutral on the rest of your face, she explains. That means a matte shadow, not one with sparkle ("so you don't look disco glam"), a thin line of black liner and a dusting of bronzer instead of blush for natural warmth. Once you're done, line your lips with a liner that matches your lipstick. Then, using a lip or concealer brush for precision, fill in your lips with color. The final tip? Blot, blot, blot!
Dior Diorific Golden Winter Collection lipsticks in (from left) Diva, Winter and Minuit, $36 each; dior.com. EcoTools Detailed lip brush, $4; ulta.com.