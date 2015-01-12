Foods That Make You Feel Better

11 of 11 Getty Images

Fight a UTI: Cranberry juice

It's not merely a sweet mixer for boozy beverages. Studies show that the go-to preventive remedy for UTIs isn't just the stuff of folklore. Past research has focused on compounds in cranberries (and blueberries) called proanthocyanidins, which were found to keep bacteria from attaching to bladder cells and causing infection. Now new research from McGill University demonstrates yet another way that the humble cranberry may be a woman's best friend: "In lab studies, cranberry prevented the bacteria from producing a specific protein called flagellin, which is necessary for growing the tails that enable them to swim up the urinary tract and attach to cells," explains lead study author Nathalie Tufenkji, PhD. Look for products with cranberry juice listed in the first three ingredients.