Toss in a few good-for-you ingredients, turn it on—”and come back later to a delicious dinner (and easy cleanup!). You can make these hearty slow-cooker supper recipes ahead of time to feed a crowd or feast for a week yourself on savory leftovers. While vegetarians can certainly make use of slow cookers, the "low and slow" method is perfect for tenderizing less pricey cuts of meat so you can fill up on protein without breaking the bank. Plus, cooking your meals over low heat for lengthier periods of time ensures that your resulting masterpiece is brimming with flavor. Try these 16 slow-cooker suppers–they're worth the wait.