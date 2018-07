1 of 9 Lisa Shin

We've all been there

A co-worker waves hello, then shows a look of concern. "Are you feeling OK? You look really tired," she says. Or your friend asks, "Did you have shellfish? Your skin seems to be having some sort of reaction." There's no denying it: When your stress level skyrockets, it's usually written all over your face.



"Stress plays a huge role in how your skin looks and acts," says Amy Wechsler, MD, a dermatologist and psychiatrist in New York City. That's because it activates the production of the hormone cortisol, which in turn leads to inflammation."



Combine that with external stressors, such as UV rays and pollution, and it's no wonder most of us suffer skin woes. Don't fret: This tip-packed guide will calm you down and get you glowing.