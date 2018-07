"Before I shower in the morning, I grab a body brush and gently run it up my legs and torso, down my arms and down my back. Called dry brushing, this technique takes only a minute, but it's invigorating and exfoliating and boosts circulation. I also keep a bottle of body oil in the shower; once the water is off, I rub it over my still-damp arms and legs. I pat dry and I'm good to go—with amazingly smooth skin."Honest body oil ($10; honest.com ), The Body Shop Cactus body brush ($15; thebodyshop-usa.com