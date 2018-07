3 of 15 Getty Images

Knees hugged to chest or "Apanasana"

You'll want to do this simple stretch—also known as the wind-relieving pose—to gain relief from bloating and gas pains.



How to do it: Lie down, relax and inhale, placing your hands on your knees. Exhale, and hug your knees to your chest. Rock your knees from side to side to maximize the stretch. Stay for five to ten breaths, and release your knees. Repeat this move a few more times.



Modification: Bring up your knees as far as it is comfortable. To vary the stretch, you can do one side at a time. Leaving your left leg extended, bring up your right knee and hold it for five or more breaths. Then, switch to the other side.