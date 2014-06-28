Treat yourself, guilt-free with these fab finds. They not only get you gorgeous, they give back to breast cancer research, too.
Get charmed
Choose your fave symbol or initial for the Erica Sara Designs Awareness Tag Charms (from $18 each; ericasaradesigns.com)—20 percent of net proceeds will benefit The Pink Agenda.
Rock your pink
Can't go wrong with petal pink or playful sparkles: Essie Pink About It nail polish (top, $8; essie.com) benefits Living Beyond Breast Cancer; OPI More Than a Glimmer (bottom, $16 for a set of 2; ulta.com) supports Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Upgrade your brushes
When you buy the Sonia Kashuk Proudly Pink brush set ($16; target.com), 15 percent of each purchase goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Nice!
Cute carryall
Stash stuff in style: $3 from the sale of each Avon Foundation Rose zippered case ($5; avon.com) goes to the foundation's Breast Cancer Crusade.
Bra with benefits
Twenty percent of proceeds from the sale of each Cosabella Never Say Never bra and hot-pant set ($58 and $40; cosabella.com) supports Bra-ha-ha.
Suds smarter
Net proceeds from sales of Philosophy Shower for the Cure charity shower gel ($20; philosophy.com) go to the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Women's Cancer Research Fund.
Be a style warrior
All net proceeds from sales of this so chic Ford Warriors Beautiful scarf ($34; fordcares.com) go to charities such as Susan G. Komen for the Cure and The Pink Fund.
Spritz this
Just as lovely as the scent itself: This month, 20 percent of each purchase of Donna Karan Cashmere Mist EDP spray ($82; donnakaran.com) benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Reward someone
Bloomingdale's will give 10 percent of the value added to a Little Pink gift card (bloomingdales.com)—plus 10 percent of any additional money the recipient spends—to charities like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Who says gift cards aren't thoughtful?
Pucker up!
All profits from the eos BCA lip balm two-pack ($6; drugstore.com) will be donated to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.