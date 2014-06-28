9 Beauty Products for Breast Cancer Research

Pretty pink beauty products that give back to breast cancer research.

Holly Dawsey
June 28, 2014
1 of 11 Getty Images

Beauty Do-Gooders

Treat yourself, guilt-free with these fab finds. They not only get you gorgeous, they give back to breast cancer research, too.
2 of 11 Lisa Shin

Get charmed

Choose your fave symbol or initial for the Erica Sara Designs Awareness Tag Charms (from $18 each; ericasaradesigns.com)—20 percent of net proceeds will benefit The Pink Agenda.
3 of 11 Lisa Shin

Rock your pink

Can't go wrong with petal pink or playful sparkles: Essie Pink About It nail polish (top, $8; essie.com) benefits Living Beyond Breast Cancer; OPI More Than a Glimmer (bottom, $16 for a set of 2; ulta.com) supports Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
4 of 11 Lisa Shin

Upgrade your brushes

When you buy the Sonia Kashuk Proudly Pink brush set ($16; target.com), 15 percent of each purchase goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Nice!
5 of 11 Lisa Shin

Cute carryall

Stash stuff in style: $3 from the sale of each Avon Foundation Rose zippered case ($5; avon.com) goes to the foundation's Breast Cancer Crusade.
6 of 11 Getty Images

Bra with benefits

Twenty percent of proceeds from the sale of each Cosabella Never Say Never bra and hot-pant set ($58 and $40; cosabella.com) supports Bra-ha-ha.
7 of 11 Getty Images

Suds smarter

Net proceeds from sales of Philosophy Shower for the Cure charity shower gel ($20; philosophy.com) go to the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Women's Cancer Research Fund.
8 of 11 Lisa Shin

Be a style warrior

All net proceeds from sales of this so chic Ford Warriors Beautiful scarf ($34; fordcares.com) go to charities such as Susan G. Komen for the Cure and The Pink Fund.
9 of 11 Lisa Shin

Spritz this

Just as lovely as the scent itself: This month, 20 percent of each purchase of Donna Karan Cashmere Mist EDP spray ($82; donnakaran.com) benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
10 of 11 Lisa Shin

Reward someone

Bloomingdale's will give 10 percent of the value added to a Little Pink gift card (bloomingdales.com)—plus 10 percent of any additional money the recipient spends—to charities like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Who says gift cards aren't thoughtful?
11 of 11 Lisa Shin

Pucker up!

All profits from the eos BCA lip balm two-pack ($6; drugstore.com) will be donated to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

