We asked four nutrition experts what they eat when an afternoon energy crash takes hold. These light bites will put the bounce back in your step in no time.
Advertisement
2 of 5Getty Images/Istockphoto
Green tea + handful of walnuts or almonds
"Green tea has less caffeine than coffee, but like coffee, it helps boost dopamine in the brain. I like the nutrient density and jolt of fatty calories that comes with the nuts." —Drew Ramsey, MD
3 of 5Getty Images/Istockphoto
Caramel rice crackers + tea latte
"Sometimes, having a little caffeine along with carbohydrates is a marvelous mood and energy booster. That's why the British afternoon tea makes so much sense!" —Judith Wurtman, PhD
Advertisement
4 of 5Istockphoto
Hummus + baby carrots
"When you're tense, chewing is a real stress reliever—kind of like giving a dog rawhide. Carrots are crunchy and satisfy that sweet craving, and hummus is salty and provides carbs—and a hit of happiness." —Susan Bowerman, RD
Advertisement
5 of 5Istockphoto
Water + apple + peanut butter
"Hydration is important—if you get even a little dehydrated, you'll feel the slump. The fiber from the apple makes you feel full longer, and the protein in peanut butter prevents a blood-sugar spike, keeping you on an even keel." —Vicki Haken, RD