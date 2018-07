12 of 14 Getty Images

Your prescription: Take a cue from Popeye

Because folate is water-soluble, your body does not store it, and you need a continuous supply through the foods you eat. In one recent study from the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, participants with more folate in their red blood cells reported fewer bad moods over the course of a week.



Spinach is the king of greens, supplying 131 micrograms (mcg), or 33 percent of the 400 mcg recommended daily allowance (RDA) of folate for women 19 to 50, in just half a cup of the cooked vegetable or 2 cups uncooked. A cup of cooked garbanzo beans has a whopping 282 mcg, or more than 70 percent of the RDA.