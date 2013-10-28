7 Yummy Squash Recipes

A true superfood, squash is low in calories and packed with vitamins A and C, fiber, folate and potassium. It's also one of the most versatile vegetables in your kitchen. Chop it up and use it in tacos, pastas and even desserts. Here are some healthy, delicious recipes, from Squash Tacos with Avocado to Spiced Pumpkin Cupcakes.
Squash Tacos with Avocado
When shopping for squash, look for a vibrant gourd that feels heavy for its size and firm to the touch.
Ingredients: Butternut or acorn squash, chili powder, garlic, corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, white onion, lime, olive oil, salt, pepper
In a hurry? Canned puréed pumpkin is a good option if you're short on time. A half-cup serving is loaded with nutrients, including 4 grams of filling fiber. Just be sure to buy 100 percent pure pumpkin, not sugary pumpkin pie filling.
Ingredients: Whole-wheat pastry flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, salt, unsalted butter, dark brown sugar, egg, canned pumpkin, plain yogurt, reduced-fat cream cheese, vanilla extract, confectioner's sugar
To remove skin, use a sturdy vegetable peeler or a sharp chef's knife. You can also leave the peel on for roasting, especially with thinner-skinned varieties, like delicata and acorn—it's edible and full of fiber and disease-fighting phytonutrients.
Ingredients: Squash, graham cracker crust, eggs, molasses, dark brown sugar, reduced-fat milk, cinnamon, cloves, salt, black pepper
You know to toast pumpkin seeds—but did you know you can snack on the seeds from any winter squash? (They're a delicious source of iron, fiber and zinc.) Place the scrapings from the inside of the squash in a large bowl and break apart membranes with your fingers. Fill bowl with water and let stand at least 5 minutes. (Most of the seeds will separate.) Use a slotted spoon to transfer seeds to paper towels. Pat dry.