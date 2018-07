We know that exercise can reduce your breast cancer risk , but thanks to new research from the University of Minnesota, we're learningit may have that effect: "Exercise seems to change the way your body handles estrogen, which often fuels breast cancer," explains study co-author Mindy Kurzer, PhD. A recent University of North Carolina study has also taught us that even a few hours of physical activity a week can lower your risk, and the more you do, the greater the benefit seems to be (as long as you keep your weight in check, too). "Nearly 30 studies have shown that women who exercise at a moderate to vigorous level for three to four hours per week reduce their risk by 30 to 40 percent," Kurzer says. "That's about the same benefit that one gets from tamoxifen—one of our best breast cancer prevention drugs."