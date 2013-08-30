The Best and Worst Fast-Food Gulps

Stopping by the food court for a cool drink? We've decoded the best and worst fast-food refreshers.

Health.com
August 30, 2013
1 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Drive-thru drinks

Stopping by the food court for a cool drink? Check the menu or the vendor's website to see what's in a drink before you buy it—that innocent-looking plastic cup may blow your daily calorie budget. We ranked these picks, from awesome to awful.
2 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Smoothie King

What: Smoothie King The Hulk Strawberry 20 oz.

Calories: 964

Fat: 32 grams
3 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Starbucks

What: Starbucks Unsweetened Black Shaken iced tea lemonade 16 oz.

Calories: 45

Fat: 0 grams

4 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Jamba Juice

What: Jamba Juice Orange Carrot Karma smoothie 16 oz.

Calories: 180

Fat: .5 grams
5 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Orange Julius

What: Orange Julius Tripleberry Light smoothie 16 oz.

Calories: 210

Fat: 0 grams
6 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Dairy Queen

What: Dairy Queen Mocha MooLatte 16 oz.

Calories: 690

Fat: 27 grams

