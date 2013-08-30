Stopping by the food court for a cool drink? We've decoded the best and worst fast-food refreshers.
More
Health.com
August 30, 2013
1 of 6Plamen Petkov
Drive-thru drinks
Stopping by the food court for a cool drink? Check the menu or the vendor's website to see what's in a drink before you buy it—that innocent-looking plastic cup may blow your daily calorie budget. We ranked these picks, from awesome to awful.
Advertisement
2 of 6Plamen Petkov
Smoothie King
What: Smoothie King The Hulk Strawberry 20 oz.
Calories: 964
Fat: 32 grams
3 of 6Plamen Petkov
Starbucks
What: Starbucks Unsweetened Black Shaken iced tea lemonade 16 oz.
Calories: 45
Fat: 0 grams
Advertisement
4 of 6Plamen Petkov
Jamba Juice
What: Jamba Juice Orange Carrot Karma smoothie 16 oz.
Calories: 180
Fat: .5 grams
Advertisement
5 of 6Plamen Petkov
Orange Julius
What: Orange Julius Tripleberry Light smoothie 16 oz.