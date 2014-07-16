10 Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Back-to-School

Make sure your kids get a healthy breakfast with these simple and nutritious make-ahead meals.

Rebecca Toback
July 16, 2014
1 of 11 Getty Images

A healthy breakfast for kids

Getting the kids out to school in the morning can be a bit of a manic panic. (Where are my socks? The bus is here!) While you want to make sure your kids start the day right with a healthy breakfast, some days are just grab-and-go.

Here’s where we can help. Try these make-ahead breakfasts for those crazy days, or really any day. These recipes are delicious, kid-friendly, and fast. Have a great day!
2 of 11

Low-Fat Strawberry-Cinnamon Muffins

These muffins provide 3 grams of protein, 94 milligrams of calcium, and aren't your typical high-calorie confection. They're made with fat-free yogurt and low-fat milk to cut back on unhealthy fats.

Thinking it's unlikely you'll have fresh strawberries on hand? No worries, this recipe calls for strawberry jam for flavor, so no need for special trips to the grocery store.

Try this recipe: Low-Fat Strawberry-Cinnamon Muffins
3 of 11

Almond Cereal Bars

These homemade cereal bars are sweetened with almond butter and honey, and are great for make-ahead breakfasts and snacks. (You can freeze them and serve as you go.)

They’re full of vitamin C from dried cherries, and have a sweet taste that’s better than any boxed-breakfast bar we've tried. Five ingredients are all it takes to make this healthy breakfast.

Try this recipe: Almond Cereal Bars
4 of 11 Getty Images

Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins

These 6-step muffins are 150 calories and 3 grams of fiber each. The muffins use whole-wheat flour, mashed bananas, fat-free milk, and quick-cooking oats, making them considerably healthier than store-bought varieties.

Added bonus? They take about 20 minutes to make and you can freeze them for up to two weeks.

Try this recipe: Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins
5 of 11

Maple Date-Nut Oatmeal Bars

These 150-calorie breakfast bars are low in fat, sodium, and cholesterol while providing 3 grams of fiber in each sweet and nutty bar. They're made with a combination of maple syrup, cinnamon, quick-cooking oats, pitted dates, applesauce, and walnuts and will have your kids saying, "more please" before they’ve finished chewing.

Try this recipe: Maple Date-Nut Oatmeal Breakfast Squares
6 of 11

Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche

We love quiche because it's so easy to make—and it's the perfect make-ahead meal. This quiche provides vitamin C and E as well as 2 grams of fiber and antioxidants from the tomatoes. It uses reduced-fat cottage cheese, egg substitute, and a variety of nutrient-packed veggies like green bell pepper and zucchini.

Try this recipe: Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche
7 of 11

Breakfast Coffee Cake

When you make coffee cake at home, it's a significantly better option than the fatty packaged varieties available at bakeries and grocery stores. Our recipe uses fat-free yogurt instead of sour cream and egg substitute instead of eggs to make the recipe healthier. If you want, you can also replace some of the white flour with whole-wheat flour and skip coffee ingredients, like espresso granules, to limit caffeine content for kids.

This recipe can be frozen without the icing for easy storage.

Try this recipe: Breakfast Coffee Cake
8 of 11 Yunhee Kim

Morning Sundials

This pretty breakfast is like the citrus sun rising on a great day. It takes only 10 minutes to prep, but you can cut the grapefruit and oranges into sections the night before, and then simply plate this fruity, delicious, and healthy breakfast in the morning. The recipe calls for Greek yogurt but you can use any yogurt, including your child's favorite flavor.

Try this recipe: Morning Sundials
9 of 11

Overnight Caramel French Toast

This recipe turns French toast from a weekend treat into something the kids can enjoy during the week—without too much work on your part. It's a 6-step simple recipe that is assembled the night before, but it does require some planning. Since the cook time is about 55 minutes, you'll need to pop it in the oven as soon as you get up—but that warm, delicious taste makes it totally worth it.

Try this recipe: Overnight Caramel French Toast
10 of 11

Cherry Oat Scones

These jam-filled scones look as good as they taste. With 4 grams of fiber, your kids will feel full until they make it to the cafeteria for lunch. This recipe uses cherries, but you can use cranberries, raisins, nuts, or whatever you have on hand.

You can top the scones with Greek yogurt and sugar-free jam, but kids can also eat them plain—especially if they need to grab n' go.

Try this recipe: Cherry-Oat Scones
11 of 11 Istockphoto

Southwest Breakfast Wrap

This 300-calorie breakfast wrap is perfect for an on-the-go breakfast. It provides veggies to give your kids a healthy start to their day, protein from eggs, as well as Monterey Jack cheese and healthy corn. If your child isn't a fan of spicy food, leave out the jalapeños.

This meal takes less than 10 minutes to make, but you can even make it the night before and assemble in the morning.

Try this recipe: Southwest Breakfast Wrap

