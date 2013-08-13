1 of 7 Getty Images

Got 5 minutes?

That’s all it takes to check yourself for skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States. Though melanoma (the deadliest form of this disease) has been increasing by six percent annually, only 18 percent of women have ever had an annual skin check from a doctor, according to CDC data. Another survey from L’Oréal Paris found that 88 percent of women have never discussed melanoma with their docs and a slim 30 percent do a monthly skin self-exam, as recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation.



If you’re guilty of skimping on monthly self-exams, no worries—they’re easy! Here’s the best way to do an expert-approved check.