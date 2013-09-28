5 Best Ways to Protect Against Skin Cancer

There are many things you can do to protect against skin cancer. Here's how to stay safe.

More
Health.com
September 28, 2013
1 of 6

How to avoid skin cancer

Did you know that one American dies from melanoma every hour? A tragic rate, experts say: This cancer is curable when caught early.

The good news is that there are many things you can do to protect against skin cancer. Here are some of the best ways to stay safe.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Getty Images

Use SPF daily

"Women put away their sunblock after Labor Day but should use SPF year-round," Dr. Marmur says. Cancer-causing UV A and UV B rays are ever present.
3 of 6 Getty Images

Avoid tanning beds forever

They're a known cancer causer. That’s why the FDA is seeking more strongly worded labels on machines. Meanwhile, the Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF ) has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission about Jersey Shore, requesting a warning about tanning hazards on reruns. Sorry, Snooki.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Getty Images

Check yourself monthly

The SCF advises using a hand mirror and a full-length mirror to do a head-to-toe once a month in a well-lighted room. Ask a partner to check your posterior. Look for anything out of the ordinary—what derms call “the ugly duckling factor.” Even the busiest doctors should get you in ASAP if you say you’ve found a weird mole.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Getty Images

Size up your doctor today

Use this article as a checkup: If you’re not getting the exam you deserve, ask a doc you trust for a referral to a medical dermatologist she’d send family to.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Getty Images

Get screened yearly

Undergo a skin cancer screening at least once a year, or as often as recommended, depending on your risk. Some doctors take photos of atypical moles to track them—a smart practice.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up