The New Energy Foods: Helpful or Hype?

Food fads come and go, but are some of the new energy-boosting foods worth the hype?

More
Norine Dworkin-McDaniel
August 26, 2013
1 of 5 Getty Images

Fuel up with food

You need to eat for energy, and what you put into your mouth matters. Some foods are energy sappers (think sugary treats that leave you in a slump). Others are tried-and-true ways to keep fatigue at bay all day long—like high-fiber quinoa.

Here are some other foods often cited as energy boosters, and the real deal on whether or not they deliver.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images

Chia seeds

Rumor has it that in the ancient Mayan and Aztec cultures, people used these to pep up. Though they're no magic bullet, their mix of protein, fat, carbohydrates, iron and fiber makes them a smart addition to an all-around healthy (and invigorating) diet.

Related video: Chia Chai Pudding  
3 of 5 Getty Images

Acai

Antioxidant-rich acai berries (and juice) may indirectly assist with the body's energy needs by protecting cells from free-radical damage. But protective antioxidants are found in many brightly colored fruits and veggies; there's no benefit to focusing on a single one.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty Images

Coconut water

Those liquid calories can add up, and the sugar could lead to pep-draining fluctuations in blood sugar. Bottom line, say experts: Plain water is better.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images

Beet juice

Its rich stores of nitrates improve blood flow and reduce the oxygen needed by muscles during physical activity. Research from England found that athletes who drank beet juice were able to exercise 16% longer. Even nonathletes noted that low-impact activities, like walking, were easier after drinking 2 cups daily.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up