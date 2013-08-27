Health Beauty Awards: 10 Best Body Products

Our editors and a team of pros found the best beauty products for your body.

Holly Dawsey
August 27, 2013
Beauty buys for your body

Body wash, toothpaste, sunscreen, and more! After months of slathering and lathering, Health editors and a team of pros picked their absolute favorite beauty products for the face, body, makeup, nails, and hair. We selected a total of 45 amazing beauty buys, which aim high, keep it simple, and totally deliver. Here are the best buys for your body.

Expert tip: For natural, born-this-way color, apply a gradual self-tanner for five to seven days straight, then touch up every few days to maintain your desired shade. Use broad, back-and-forth strokes to blend without streaks.
Fragrance

Surprise by Heidi Klum
($20; at mass retailers)

A cocktail of spicy pepper, feminine magnolia and musky sandalwood. Beauty blogger, Polly Blitzer describes it as an “LBD scent”—unforgettable for little-black-dress occasions.
Shaving cream

Eos Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream ($3; at evolutionofsmooth.com)

Packed with soothing skin conditioners,“it’s so lush you can shave in the shower or out,” says dermatologist Lisa M. Donofrio, MD.
Razor

Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor ($10; at mass retailers)

The bar of moisturizing coconut milk and almond oil helps your razor glide smoothly. “You get a close shave without risking nicks or razor bumps,” says Dr. Donofrio.
Self-tanner

Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer ($8; at mass retailers)

The updated formula of this crowd fave has odor-absorbing minerals—and little flecks of mica for subtle shimmer. Stearic acid helps to firm skin, too.
Deodorant

Degree Expert Protection with MotionSense ($5; drugstore.com)

Microcapsules burst as you move, releasing odor-blockers before you start to sweat. “I felt fresh even after a vigorous workout,” Dr. Donofrio reports.
Body Moisturizer

Vaseline Spray & Go Moisturizer ($8; at mass retailers)

A lotion you spritz? Genius, our pros agree: â€œThe superfine mist absorbs quickly, leaving skin silky, not sticky—your skinny jeans will thank you!â€ says Blitzer.
Toothpaste

Colgate Optic White Dual Action Toothpaste ($5; at drugstore.com)

This minty paste has hydrogen peroxide to remove both surface and intrinsic stains, and produces a smile that’s noticeably brighter in just one week. Coffee addict–approved!
Body wax

Nair Brazilian Spa Clay Perfect Temp Body Wax Strips ($8; drugstore.com)

These no-mess wax strips provide "stubble-free results that last for weeks," says Dr. Donofrio. The clay and mango butter soothe, warding off irritation.
Body wash

Dove Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Wash with NutriumMoisture ($5 for 16 oz.; at Target)

It cleans and softens as you lather up, notes Blitzer, a wonderful thing for crazed mornings. “After the shower, I can skip lotion without worrying about scaly legs or ashy elbows,” she adds.
Sunscreen

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate SPF 30 ($9; drugstore.com)

Laced with hydrating glycerin and soothing oat protein, this broad-spectrum protector “prevents dehydrated post-sun skin,” says Dr. Donofrio.

