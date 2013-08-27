Health Beauty Awards: 11 Best Face Products

Holly Dawsey
August 27, 2013
1 of 12

Best skincare products

Our editors and a team of pros picked their absolute favorite skincare products—anti-aging creams, serums, cleansers, and more. (For their other faves, check out the best beauty products for your body, makeup, nails, and hair.)

Expert tip: The best way to apply moisturizer is to dab on your lotion immediately after cleansing, while skin is still damp, advises dermatologist Lisa M. Donofrio, MD. This will "help trap moisture that could otherwise evaporate." And don't forget to extend the stuff down your neck—it deserves love, too.
2 of 12

Moisturizer

Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer ($27; origins.com)

Hello, glow! "The combo of caffeine and ginseng helps increase circulation,”explains Dr. Donofrio. Also nice: "It smells divine, like oranges."

3 of 12

Brightening treatment

Estée Lauder CyberWhite HD Advanced Spot Correcting Moisture Lotion ($60; macys.com)

The key ingredient, baicalin, is a proven skin lightener. Beauty blogger Polly Blitzer saw “more luminous skin” in just two days, but give it a month of a.m. and p.m. use to work on discoloration.

UPDATE (March 11, 2016): Sorry, this product is no longer available, but our beauty editors think you'll like SK-II Power Brightening Specialist ($205; sk-ii.com).

4 of 12

Makeup remover

Almay Lash Care Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads ($6; ulta.com)

“The pads remove mascara in one gentle swipe, so no worries about lash fallout,” says New York City makeup artist Suzy Gerstein.

5 of 12

Night cream

Aveeno Positively Radiant Intensive Night Cream ($17; ulta.com)

Rest easy knowing the soy and vitamin B will do the job: “You get more even, brighter skin,” notes Dr. Donofrio.

6 of 12

Eye cream

Lancôme Génifique Yeux Light-Pearl ($69; sephora.com)

Puffiness and dark circles don’t stand a chance with this supercharged eye cream, says Dr. Donofrio, who adds,“The metal application tip is even more refreshing when refrigerated.”

7 of 12

Cleanser

Neutrogena Pore Refining Daily Cleanser ($7; harmondiscount.com)

This wash has salicylic acid and alpha hydroxy acid, dermatologist favorites for clear skin. “It removes buildup for an immediately smoother complexion,” says Dr. Donofrio.

8 of 12

Mask

Shiseido White Lucent Power Brightening Mask ($68; sephora.com)

The disposable cloths pack major glow-boosters (including vitamin C); just leave on for 10 minutes. “It’s the next best thing to a spa escape,” raves Blitzer.

9 of 12

High-tech cleansing tool

Clarisonic Aria ($199; sephora.com)

Newly upgraded, its brush rotates 300 times a second to “gently loosen dirt, oil, and makeup,” says Dr. Donofrio.

10 of 12

Serum

Clarins Double Serum ($87; nordstrom.com)

Every pump packs a one-two punch of anti-aging hyaluronic acid and plant extracts. Reports Dr. Donofrio, “I like how quickly it absorbs."

11 of 12

Anti-aging moisturizer

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream ($25; ulta.com)

Highly recommended by our expert dermatologist, this cream speeds up skin cell turnover. The result: younger-looking skin, faster.

12 of 12

Moisturizer with SPF

Simple Protecting Light Moisturizer with SPF 15 ($12; drugstore.com)

It’s full of nourishing vitamins. What it lacks: harsh chemicals and artificial perfumes, “so it’s good for sensitive skin,” says Dr. Donofrio.

