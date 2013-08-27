Health Beauty Awards: 11 Best Face Products

Our editors and a team of pros picked their absolute favorite skincare products—anti-aging creams, serums, cleansers, and more. (For their other faves, check out the best beauty products for your body, makeup, nails, and hair.)
Expert tip: The best way to apply moisturizer is to dab on your lotion immediately after cleansing, while skin is still damp, advises dermatologist Lisa M. Donofrio, MD. This will "help trap moisture that could otherwise evaporate." And don't forget to extend the stuff down your neck—it deserves love, too.