One of the biggest problems with the traditional American diet? Too much sodium, too little potassium. Studies suggest boosting your potassium intake and curbing salt and sodium can slash your stroke risk by 21% and may also lower your odds of developing heart disease. Potassium, a mineral, works by protecting blood vessels from oxidative damage and keeps vessel walls from thickening. Adults should aim to get 4,700 mg of potassium a day. (Too much potassium, usually from supplements, can be dangerous, so try to get your intake from healthy eating unless a doc says otherwise.) These delicious foods can help you reach your goal.