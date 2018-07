There's no doubt about it: Everybody on Facebook has a better backyard, dog, and marriage than you do. So, of course, they have a better vacation (30 days long, really?!) and summer (Did they hire Martha Stewart for that luau?!) too. It can be depressing.Pick your head up off your keyboard and take off the rose-colored glasses, says therapist Hanks. "You're not seeing the real version of a person on Facebook," she says, "They're not going to post the fight they had with their husband. You can feel bad about Facebook or use it to inspire you, she says. "No one has a perfect life but some people do have more resources, time, and money. If you like what you're seeing on someone's Facebook, ask yourself ‘How can I create that kind of fun within my budget?' or 'How can I make that happen my way?'"