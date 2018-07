11 of 14 Getty Images

Use relaxation techniques

“If you have ADHD and are impulsive or distracted, that can become even greater if you are under stress,” says Loewenstein. That’s why it’s so important to take breaks where you can relax, be it just deep breathing, meditation or working with imagery.



“These things will help get people into a very focused state,” says Loewenstein. This way, you can get a sense that everything is not equally urgent and take the time to reassess. Do you need to finish this job now or can it wait? “It gives people a chance to recalibrate,” he says.