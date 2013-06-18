1 of 9 Tina Rupp

Summer's coolest meal

A steaming bowl of soup can be a big turn-off when the temperature starts to climb, but chilled soups are a different story altogether. Cool, refreshing, colorful, and loaded with seasonal fruits and veggies, they're a perfect way to beat the heat.



These eight quick and easy recipes turn in-season produce like blueberries and green tomatoes into a refreshing light lunch or snack.