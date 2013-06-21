New Twists on Grilled Vegetables

It's grilling season, and we're all enjoying the ease and pleasure of cooking outdoors. Though we usually associate the grill with burgers and chicken, there's no reason why you can't use it to whip up your whole meal.
Whether you toss on some vegetables to serve as a side dish or make greens the main event, all it takes is a bit of know-how. Read on for tips, tricks and simple recipes to turn that abundant summer produce into your new grilled favorites.
Grilling tips
First, some simple rules for successful grilling. Use these three tips for foolproof results every time:
Start clean. Prevent sticking by beginning with a clean grill and well-oiled vegetables.
Don't move. When you first place vegetables on the grates, resist the urge to shift them around until they're nicely seared and lift off easily.
Manage the heat. Place the heartier vegetables, like onions and bell peppers, in the hottest spots on the grill. Keep more delicate produce such as tomatoes over places with less heat. Group the food by cooking time so you remember to remove everything from one area all at once.
Grilled Oaxacan Corn
Can't find queso fresco? Fresh goat cheese is just as good.