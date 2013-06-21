New Twists on Grilled Vegetables

1 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Grill like a pro

It's grilling season, and we're all enjoying the ease and pleasure of cooking outdoors. Though we usually associate the grill with burgers and chicken, there's no reason why you can't use it to whip up your whole meal.



Whether you toss on some vegetables to serve as a side dish or make greens the main event, all it takes is a bit of know-how. Read on for tips, tricks and simple recipes to turn that abundant summer produce into your new grilled favorites.