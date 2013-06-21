New Twists on Grilled Vegetables

Who says cookouts are just for meat? Pile fresh produce on the grates and watch it disappear at the table.

More
Caroline Wright
June 21, 2013
1 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Grill like a pro

It's grilling season, and we're all enjoying the ease and pleasure of cooking outdoors. Though we usually associate the grill with burgers and chicken, there's no reason why you can't use it to whip up your whole meal.

Whether you toss on some vegetables to serve as a side dish or make greens the main event, all it takes is a bit of know-how. Read on for tips, tricks and simple recipes to turn that abundant summer produce into your new grilled favorites.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Grilling tips

First, some simple rules for successful grilling. Use these three tips for foolproof results every time:
  • Start clean. Prevent sticking by beginning with a clean grill and well-oiled vegetables.
  • Don't move. When you first place vegetables on the grates, resist the urge to shift them around until they're nicely seared and lift off easily.
  • Manage the heat. Place the heartier vegetables, like onions and bell peppers, in the hottest spots on the grill. Keep more delicate produce such as tomatoes over places with less heat. Group the food by cooking time so you remember to remove everything from one area all at once.
3 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Grilled Oaxacan Corn

Can't find queso fresco? Fresh goat cheese is just as good.

Ingredients: Corn, queso fresco, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, cayenne pepper, salt

Calories: 213

Try this recipe: Grilled Oaxacan Corn
Advertisement
4 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Open-Face Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

Look for firm asparagus stalks with green or purple tips.

Ingredients: Grilled vegetables, country bread, ricotta, rosemary, garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil

Calories: 355

Try this recipe: Open-Face Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
Advertisement
5 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Penne With Mixed Grilled Vegetables

Ingredients: Penne, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, basil, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 367

Try this recipe: Penne with Mixed Grilled Vegetables
Advertisement
6 of 6 Plamen Petkov

Grilled Romaine With Lemon-Pepper Yogurt Dressing

Don't like romaine? Swap in radicchio. Cut into quarters and leave on grates for about 4 minutes.

Ingredients: Romaine hearts, yogurt, lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 190

Try this recipe: Grilled Romaine with Lemon-Pepper Yogurt Dressing

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up