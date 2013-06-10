10 Signs You May Have OCD

5 of 11 Getty Images

Counting

Some people with OCD perform tasks according to a certain numeric pattern or count to themselves as they do everyday things (such as climbing stairs or cleaning). These behaviors may be driven by superstitions. For instance, a belief that the number seven is good may lead someone to feel that they'll hurt themselves or someone else if they don't take seven steps at a time.



When to seek help: "It's all about context—does the behavior make sense in your life?" Szymanski says. Counting can be a good distraction as you walk to your car or climb the stairs to your office. "If it doesn't bother you or anybody else, you are fine," Jenike says. "People come to me if they can't get numbers out of their head."