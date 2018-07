4 of 4 Lisa Shin

Pee-yew!

Gripe: I can't stand the smell!



Fix it: That odor occurs when the active ingredient in self-tanners, DHA(dihydroxyacetone),cinteracts with skin. Jergens Natural Glow Daily Foaming moisturizer ($9; at mass retailers) contains odorabsorbing compounds that not only mask the stench, but also block the olfactory receptors in the nose that would typically detect it.