5 Delicious Homemade Veggie Burgers

Don’t neglect your veggie-loving friends at the next barbecue. These five amazing veggie burgers are perfect for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike. Pair them with some summery corn, Powered-Up Potato Salad, or one of our easy summer sides and you're in for a treat.
Advertisement
2 of 6Quentin Bacon
Caramelized Onion-Veggie Burger
Lentils, onions, cremini mushrooms, and breadcrumbs make up the base of this tasty burger. Even though it's vegetarian, it still delivers 14 grams of energizing protein plus essential minerals. One cup of lentils packs 35% of your daily iron needs, which is great news since up to 20% of us are iron-deficient. We love the taste of creamy, crumbled goat cheese on top, which provides both protein and calcium. But, if you're making burgers for a vegan, be sure to leave it off.
This meatless burger uses carrots, egg whites, dried lentils, and smoked cheddar cheese to craft a healthy and delicious patty. With 10 grams of fiber, and 38% of your daily-recommended protein, this burger will keep you full and satisfied. Adding half a cup of carrots on the side delivers more than a day's worth of immune-boosting beta-carotene and vitamin A.
Portobello mushrooms are the steak of the vegetable world. They taste especially delicious when they're drizzled with olive oil, and topped with corn, peas, garlic, and basil. This burger is a snap to make and goes perfectly with whole-wheat couscous, which is yummy on the side or even on the top of your burger. Couscous has almost zero fat, which helps to keep this burger light and healthy.
Homemade falafel is so much better for you than the kind you get at your local take-out or food cart! The main ingredient, meaty garbanzo beans, is the best vegetarian source of vitamin B6, which helps boost immunity and metabolism, as well as folate and protein. Fit your falafel perfectly into a whole-wheat pita, which adds to the 10 grams of fiber in this dish.
These hearty burgers are so delicious, it’s hard to believe they’re meatless! One cup of low-carb Portobello mushrooms are a skinny 35 calories. Plus, they’re a great source of potassium, (11% of your daily-recommended intake) which helps regulate blood pressure and keep you energized. Spread a creamy low-fat cheese on a whole-wheat or multigrain bun for an added boost of flavor. Grill this 20-minute meal indoors or out and enjoy.