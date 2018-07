5 Delicious Homemade Veggie Burgers

Lentils, onions, cremini mushrooms, and breadcrumbs make up the base of this tasty burger. Even though it's vegetarian , it still delivers 14 grams of energizing protein plus essential minerals. One cup of lentils packs 35% of your daily iron needs, which is great news since up to 20% of us are iron-deficient. We love the taste of creamy, crumbled goat cheese on top, which provides both protein and calcium. But, if you're making burgers for a vegan, be sure to leave it off.