Homegrown herbs

Growing herbs at home is a fun, money-saving hobby that also happens to be good for your health. In addition to flavoring up your favorite dishes, herbs are filled with antioxidants and essential nutrients.



"Half of the nutritional value of plants is lost within thirty minutes of harvesting," says Brian Hetrich, a naturopathic doctor and gardening expert at the Hippocrates Health Institute, in West Palm Beach, Fla. "When you grow your own herbs you can use what you need at the moment by harvesting small amounts, fresh from the plant."



Here we break down 10 of the healthiest herbs, along with recipes and tips for growing them yourself.