12 Homemade Face Masks for Fresh, Younger-Looking Skin

The same fresh, natural ingredients you use in your recipes can do wonders for your skin. Whole fruits and vegetables—especially those with anti-aging vitamin C—can fight free radicals, prevent wrinkles, and give you firmer, younger-looking skin.
So go ahead, eat your fruits and veggies! But apply them to your skin, too, with homemade face masks made from ingredients like avocado, pomegranate, and cranberries. Edible DIY face masks are fun, simple, and easier on your wallet than expensive anti-aging treatments. Get into a regular face mask routine, and your skin will look smoother, younger, and more even-toned.
Pomegranate
Pomegranates seeds might be hard to crack into, but they’re well worth the effort.
These tart crunchy seeds are loaded with anti-aging compounds, like antioxidants and vitamin C, and are a popular addition to yogurt or oatmeal.
But, they’re also beneficial when it comes to your beauty regimen.
This Pomegranate Exfoliating Scrub at-home recipe helps remove dead skin cells for smooth, soft skin.
How to make it: In a food processor, combine 2 tablespoons of pomegranate seeds and 1 cup uncooked oatmeal. Transfer to bowl; stir in 2 tablespoons honey (an antiseptic) and 2 tablespoons buttermilk. Apply to face for a few minutes, then rinse. For rough patches (like elbows), add ¾ cup turbinado sugar.
Cranberries
This fruit is a popular ingredient in holiday side dishes, dressings, and drinks.
Cranberries can also help naturally exfoliate lackluster dead skin.
Try this refreshing treatment twice a month.
How to make it: Mix 1 cup fresh cranberries, 1 cup seedless red or green grapes, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 1 envelope unflavored gelatin at medium speed for 20 seconds, until they have a paste-like texture. Cover and refrigerate for 45 minutes to thicken. Remove from the fridge and let sit about 10 minutes. Spread the mixture on clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area. Relax for 15 minutes, then rinse off with warm water.
Pumpkin
This fall favorite is packed with anti-aging antioxidants and vitamins C and A.
The inside "meat" of the pumpkin can be processed into a thick mask to help hydrate and soften skin.
How to make it: In a food processor or blender, combine 2 cups canned pumpkin, 4 tablespoons low-fat vanilla yogurt, 4 tablespoons honey, and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Coat face; leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse.
Strawberry
Vitamin C is a natural anti-aging compound and strawberries are full of it!
Eating them helps, but you can double the effect by trying this strawberry mask, to help fight free radicals, which can damage skin cells and break down collagen.
How to make it: In a food processor or blender, combine 1 cup frozen or fresh strawberries (or a mix of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries—they’re all antioxidant stars). Stir together blended berries, 1 cup vanilla or plain yogurt, and 11/2 tablespoons honey (a great moisturizer) in an 8-ounce glass. Enjoy smoothie, setting aside enough to coat your face. Apply once or twice a week.
Honey
Honey as a facial treatment may help skin retain moisture. It also heals dry or chapped skin and can give you firmer, smoother skin.
How to make it: Warm a small pot of honey in a double boiler over low heat. After testing a small dab on the inside of your elbow for a safe temperature, apply the honey generously over your entire face. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with warm, then cool water.
This breakfast staple is also a great skin smoother and purifier. Opt for plain (flavorless) Greek yogurt for the mask, not a fruity variety.
Yogurt contains lactic acid, a compound found in some chemical peels, that may help clear blemishes, discoloration, and reduce fine wrinkles.
How to make it: Mix 1 cup Greek yogurt with 2 to 3 drops of almond or olive oil and a tablespoon of honey; apply to face, leave on for 20 to 30 minutes, then rinse and pat dry.
Greek Olive Pits
Those annoying little seeds inside Greek olives can do wonders for your appearance. When ground, these pits act as a grainy exfoliating face mask to help remove dirt build-up and dead skin cells.
How to make it: Grind them up in a food processor and use them as a body scrub to remove dry, dead skin cells.
Green tea
What’s the latest thing brewing for your skin? Green tea!
These tea bags just may be your new beauty best friend. Green tea is loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds and tannins to help reduce puffiness on your skin.
Green tea also provides antioxidants to fight against premature aging.
How to make it: Chill damp tea bags in the fridge and put on eyes for 10–15 minutes.
Brown sugar
Sweeten your anti-aging regimen with this. The natural grains in brown sugar help exfoliate skin to remove dead skin cells for a healthier glow.
Use this treatment twice a week.
How to make it: (Created by The Body Deli) Pulse 1/2 cup dark brown sugar in a coffee grinder to make it finer and a bit less abrasive (no need to grind if you're using it for your body). Add 3 tablespoons olive oil for extra moisture and, if you want, a pinch of nutmeg for fragrance; stir until it forms a paste. Wet your face, apply scrub in a circular motion for 1 to 2 minutes, then wash off with warm water.
Maple Syrup
Save a drizzle of this sticky, sweet breakfast topping for a beauty pick-me-up.
Pure maple syrup is loaded with antioxidant-laden compounds that may help repair free radical damage and reverse signs of aging.
How to make it: (Created by June Jacobs) Stir together 1 tablespoon warm milk and 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Add 3 tablespoons finely ground oats; stir again. Massage gently onto your face, leave on for up to 20 minutes, rinse off, and follow with a moisturizer.
Olive oil
The Greeks were on to something when they started eating foods that now famously make up the Mediterranean diet.
One of their more treasured ingredients is olive oil, which is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances that are good for your heart.
Olive oil in your diet or used topically may reduce inflammation and free radical damage, and prevent wrinkling.
How to make it: Apply olive oil directly to the skin, then rub with a cloth until the skin feels smooth. Rinse.
Avocado
Drop the tortilla chips and swap your guacamole in lieu of this moisturizing face mask recipe.
Avocadoes are a great source for heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin B and potassium that can also help moisturize the skin and act as an exfoliating mask for dry skin.
How to make it: Mix together one avocado, one egg white, two tablespoons of oatmeal, and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply liberally to face, leave on for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water. Do this twice a week and you’ll have softer, supple skin.