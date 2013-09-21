How to Make a Blowout Last Longer

Yep, it's possible even when it's steamy outside—as long as you follow these key steps.

Mary Rose Almasi
September 21, 2013
1. Start with wet hair

Aim for just shy of dripping: "The more your curls or waves dry on their own, the harder it will be to get them straight," says Rachael Coppola. Use a heat-protecting product; try L'Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Smooth Intense Xtreme Straight Crème ($7; at mass retailers).

2. Dry it 100 percent

"Most women stop at 90 percent, but it's that last three-minute push to total dryness that makes a blowout frizz-resistant," reveals Nathaniel Hawkins, a New York City hairstylist.

3. Work in sections

It's easier to get hair straight if you tackle it in 2-inch chunks. (Keep wet strands out of the way with hair clips; in a pinch, use a chip clip.)

4. Embrace the nozzle

That attachment that came with your blow-dryer focuses airflow so hair dries faster, leading to less damage—and hair that stays silky longer.

5. Perk it up in no time

If you used a styler with silicone, applying more the next day can make hair look greasy. Instead, just quickly blast with a dryer to reactivate the product.

