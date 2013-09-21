How to Make a Blowout Last Longer

Aim for just shy of dripping: "The more your curls or waves dry on their own, the harder it will be to get them straight," says Rachael Coppola. Use a heat-protecting product; try L'Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Smooth Intense Xtreme Straight Crème ($7; at mass retailers).
2. Dry it 100 percent
"Most women stop at 90 percent, but it's that last three-minute push to total dryness that makes a blowout frizz-resistant," reveals Nathaniel Hawkins, a New York City hairstylist.
3. Work in sections
It's easier to get hair straight if you tackle it in 2-inch chunks. (Keep wet strands out of the way with hair clips; in a pinch, use a chip clip.)
4. Embrace the nozzle
That attachment that came with your blow-dryer focuses airflow so hair dries faster, leading to less damage—and hair that stays silky longer.
5. Perk it up in no time
If you used a styler with silicone, applying more the next day can make hair look greasy. Instead, just quickly blast with a dryer to reactivate the product.