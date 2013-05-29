8 Fresh and Fruity Summer Dessert Recipes

Now that summer's almost here, it's time to start taking advantage of all the fresh, delicious fruit to be had. And what better way to enjoy it than in a dessert? From ice pops to cheesecake, these colorful new recipes are tasty, healthy, and refreshing.
Melon Salad with Lime-Ginger Syrup
Buy the best: Give cantaloupe and honeydew a whiff—ripe ones will taste sweet.
Mango prep: Place mango on a board, stem end down. Using a sharp chef's knife, slice down about 1/4 inch from center. Rotate mango; cut other side. Cut into spears or in a crisscross pattern in the peel; scoop out flesh with a spoon.